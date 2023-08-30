LaMonte Wade Jr is back in action for the San Francisco Giants versus Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati RedsAugust 30 at 3:45 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 25, when he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 91 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 98th in the league in slugging.

Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with two homers in his last outings.

In 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .235 AVG .275 .342 OBP .405 .432 SLG .394 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 22 34/26 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

