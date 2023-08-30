LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:31 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr is back in action for the San Francisco Giants versus Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati RedsAugust 30 at 3:45 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 25, when he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 91 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 98th in the league in slugging.
- Wade will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (12.0%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (40.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|56
|.235
|AVG
|.275
|.342
|OBP
|.405
|.432
|SLG
|.394
|17
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|22
|34/26
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.06 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
