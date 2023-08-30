Joc Pederson vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
On Wednesday, Joc Pederson (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Reds.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .240 with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 45 walks.
- Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (55 of 94), with more than one hit eight times (8.5%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Pederson has had an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.245
|AVG
|.235
|.314
|OBP
|.387
|.420
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|24
|23/15
|K/BB
|45/30
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 5.06 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
