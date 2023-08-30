On Wednesday, Joc Pederson (.464 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Reds.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .240 with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 45 walks.

Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (55 of 94), with more than one hit eight times (8.5%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.7%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Pederson has had an RBI in 30 games this year (31.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .245 AVG .235 .314 OBP .387 .420 SLG .434 12 XBH 13 5 HR 7 19 RBI 24 23/15 K/BB 45/30 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings