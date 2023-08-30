J.D. Davis vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:23 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.407) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Davis enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 69 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.8% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|57
|.246
|AVG
|.252
|.324
|OBP
|.326
|.379
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Greene (2-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.06 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
