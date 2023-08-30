The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.407) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Davis enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389.

Davis has picked up a hit in 69 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.8% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 57 .246 AVG .252 .324 OBP .326 .379 SLG .436 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings