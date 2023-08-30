The San Francisco Giants (69-63) aim to sweep the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) on Wednesday at Oracle Park, starting at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (9-10) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-6).

Giants vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (9-10) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 3.67, a 6.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.101.

He has 17 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Webb has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Logan Webb vs. Reds

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.410) and 153 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-24 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in seven innings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .260 batting average against him.

Greene is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Greene will look to secure his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

