Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Reds on August 30, 2023
Player props are listed for Wilmer Flores and Spencer Steer, among others, when the San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 3:45 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Giants vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (9-10) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 28th start of the season.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.
- Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 25th, 1.101 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 32nd.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|5.1
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|9
|4
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|8.2
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|5.2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Webb's player props with BetMGM.
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Flores Stats
- Flores has collected 94 hits with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.
- He's slashed .292/.353/.531 so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 36 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .256/.377/.411 slash line on the year.
- Wade has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .261 with two home runs and two RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 72 RBI (128 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.353/.454 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has 109 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.335/.426 so far this year.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 26
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.