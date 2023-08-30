Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (69-63), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, August 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Giants vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-10, 3.67 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (2-6, 5.06 ERA)

Giants vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 34 out of the 65 games, or 52.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 62.3% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Giants were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (46.8%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 9-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Thairo Estrada - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

