How to Watch the Giants vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martini hit the field at Oracle Park against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Reds Player Props
|Giants vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball with 143 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Francisco is 25th in baseball, slugging .388.
- The Giants are 23rd in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (572 total runs).
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in baseball.
- San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.243).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb will look to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 28th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Webb has 17 quality starts this year.
- Webb will look to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 27 outings this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|L 5-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Spencer Strider
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|W 8-5
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Jared Shuster
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|W 4-1
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Andrew Abbott
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|W 6-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brandon Williamson
|8/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Hunter Greene
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Pedro Avila
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
|9/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Blake Snell
|9/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Seth Lugo
|9/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Justin Steele
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.