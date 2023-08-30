The Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martini hit the field at Oracle Park against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in baseball with 143 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco is 25th in baseball, slugging .388.

The Giants are 23rd in MLB with a .239 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (572 total runs).

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in baseball.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.243).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb will look to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Giants, his 28th of the season. He is 9-10 with a 3.67 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Webb has 17 quality starts this year.

Webb will look to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 27 outings this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves W 8-5 Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds W 4-1 Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds W 6-1 Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres - Away - Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Webb Justin Steele

