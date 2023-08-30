Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 3:45 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have a 34-31 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 52.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, San Francisco has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 62.3%.

In the 131 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-71-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-30 31-33 28-30 41-32 46-48 23-14

