Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (69-63) against the Cincinnati Reds (68-66) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on August 30.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (9-10) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (2-6).

Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have won 34, or 52.3%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco has a record of 12-9 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored 572 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule