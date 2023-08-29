The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .296.

Flores has recorded a hit in 63 of 99 games this season (63.6%), including 24 multi-hit games (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In 32.3% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .280 AVG .312 .314 OBP .398 .472 SLG .605 17 XBH 22 7 HR 12 24 RBI 25 26/9 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings