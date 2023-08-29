Wilmer Flores vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .296.
- Flores has recorded a hit in 63 of 99 games this season (63.6%), including 24 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.280
|AVG
|.312
|.314
|OBP
|.398
|.472
|SLG
|.605
|17
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|25
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Williamson (4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
