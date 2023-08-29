Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 89 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 47 .266 AVG .279 .307 OBP .335 .444 SLG .402 15 XBH 19 7 HR 3 20 RBI 20 43/7 K/BB 55/11 7 SB 12

