Thairo Estrada vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 89 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.307
|OBP
|.335
|.444
|SLG
|.402
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|20
|43/7
|K/BB
|55/11
|7
|SB
|12
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (183 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
