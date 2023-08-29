Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .207.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 50 of 98 games this season (51.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (19.4%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (14.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.5% of his games this year, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 45 .053 AVG .248 .053 OBP .313 .053 SLG .453 0 XBH 17 0 HR 8 1 RBI 20 9/0 K/BB 52/12 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings