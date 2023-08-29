Paul DeJong vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .207.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 50 of 98 games this season (51.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (19.4%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (14.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.5% of his games this year, DeJong has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|45
|.053
|AVG
|.248
|.053
|OBP
|.313
|.053
|SLG
|.453
|0
|XBH
|17
|0
|HR
|8
|1
|RBI
|20
|9/0
|K/BB
|52/12
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (183 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (4-3) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
