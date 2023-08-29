J.D. Davis -- hitting .294 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .407, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Davis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last outings.

Davis has had a hit in 68 of 120 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42 of 120 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .245 AVG .252 .323 OBP .326 .380 SLG .436 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

