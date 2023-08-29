J.D. Davis vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- hitting .294 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 29 at 9:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .407, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Davis will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last outings.
- Davis has had a hit in 68 of 120 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.0%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Davis has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 120 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.245
|AVG
|.252
|.323
|OBP
|.326
|.380
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (183 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
