Heliot Ramos vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Heliot Ramos (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos has four doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .208.
- In 10 of 20 games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Ramos has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|5
|.257
|AVG
|.077
|.297
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.154
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|15/2
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.