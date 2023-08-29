The San Francisco Giants, including Heliot Ramos (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos has four doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .208.

In 10 of 20 games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Ramos has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 5 .257 AVG .077 .297 OBP .200 .429 SLG .154 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 15/2 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings