The San Francisco Giants (68-63) host the Cincinnati Reds (68-65) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.08 ERA).

Giants vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.74 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.08 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants' Cobb (6-5) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.74 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Alex Cobb vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 636 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 153 home runs, 18th in the league.

The Reds have gone 9-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.

The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.

Williamson is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Williamson will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Brandon Williamson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 1053 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 566 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.388) and are 21st in all of MLB with 142 home runs.

Williamson has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Giants this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .190 batting average over one appearance.

