Giants vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 29
The San Francisco Giants (68-63) host the Cincinnati Reds (68-65) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-5, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Brandon Williamson (4-3, 4.08 ERA).
Giants vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.74 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.08 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- The Giants' Cobb (6-5) will make his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.74 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
Alex Cobb vs. Reds
- The Reds have scored 636 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 153 home runs, 18th in the league.
- The Reds have gone 9-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson (4-3 with a 4.08 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
- Williamson is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.
- Williamson will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Brandon Williamson vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 1053 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 566 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.388) and are 21st in all of MLB with 142 home runs.
- Williamson has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Giants this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .190 batting average over one appearance.
