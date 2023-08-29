The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Wilmer Flores, Spencer Steer and others in this contest.

Giants vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cobb Stats

Alex Cobb (6-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

The 35-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.74), 47th in WHIP (1.375), and 39th in K/9 (8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Aug. 23 5.0 5 2 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 18 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 12 4.1 9 6 6 3 2 at Athletics Aug. 6 5.1 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 1 6.0 4 3 3 4 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Flores Stats

Flores has 20 doubles, 19 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI (94 total hits).

He has a slash line of .296/.357/.538 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Braves Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Braves Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 127 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .268/.354/.454 slash line on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 109 hits with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .275/.338/.431 slash line so far this season.

Friedl has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with two walks and an RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 27 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 26 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

