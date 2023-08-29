On Tuesday, August 29, Wilmer Flores' San Francisco Giants (68-63) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (68-65) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-5, 3.74 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.08 ERA)

Giants vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 33, or 51.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have gone 11-9 (55%).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Over the last 10 games, the Giants were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 47.3%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Austin Slater 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Heliot Ramos 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

