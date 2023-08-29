Brandon Williamson starts for the Cincinnati Reds against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in MLB play with 142 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco ranks 25th in baseball with a .388 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (566 total runs).

The Giants' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.251).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Cobb has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cobb is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

In six of his 24 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves W 8-5 Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds W 4-1 Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres - Away - Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo

