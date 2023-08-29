Brandon Williamson will start for the Cincinnati Reds against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +140 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed for the matchup.

Giants vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -165 +140 8 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have a 33-31 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 51.6% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 11-9 (55%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-70-5).

The Giants are 4-8-0 ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-30 31-33 28-30 40-32 46-48 22-14

