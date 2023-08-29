Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (68-63) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (68-65) at 9:45 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-5) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (4-3).

Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored 64 times and won 33, or 51.6%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 11-9, a 55% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 62.3% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 566 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

Giants Schedule