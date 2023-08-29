Austin Slater vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Austin Slater (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .259 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Slater has picked up a hit in 39.1% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of those games.
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (20.3%), Slater has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 18 times this season (28.1%), including one multi-run game.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.260
|AVG
|.257
|.379
|OBP
|.288
|.411
|SLG
|.371
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/13
|K/BB
|28/3
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (183 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
