On Tuesday, Austin Slater (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .259 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Slater has picked up a hit in 39.1% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of those games.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (20.3%), Slater has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 18 times this season (28.1%), including one multi-run game.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .260 AVG .257 .379 OBP .288 .411 SLG .371 5 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/13 K/BB 28/3 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings