The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .296.

In 62 of 98 games this year (63.3%) Flores has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .280 AVG .312 .315 OBP .398 .471 SLG .605 16 XBH 22 7 HR 12 23 RBI 25 26/9 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings