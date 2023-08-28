Wilmer Flores vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .296.
- In 62 of 98 games this year (63.3%) Flores has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.280
|AVG
|.312
|.315
|OBP
|.398
|.471
|SLG
|.605
|16
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|25
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (183 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.16 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.