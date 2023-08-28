On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (64 of 88), with multiple hits 28 times (31.8%).

He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 88), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 of 88 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 47 .265 AVG .279 .303 OBP .335 .446 SLG .402 15 XBH 19 7 HR 3 20 RBI 20 43/6 K/BB 55/11 7 SB 12

Reds Pitching Rankings