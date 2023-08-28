Thairo Estrada vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .742, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 72.7% of his games this year (64 of 88), with multiple hits 28 times (31.8%).
- He has homered in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 88), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 88 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.265
|AVG
|.279
|.303
|OBP
|.335
|.446
|SLG
|.402
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|20
|43/6
|K/BB
|55/11
|7
|SB
|12
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
