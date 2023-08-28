Paul DeJong vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Paul DeJong (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .209.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 50 of 97 games this season (51.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (19.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|1
|.212
|AVG
|.600
|.277
|OBP
|.600
|.356
|SLG
|1.200
|7
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|4
|35/9
|K/BB
|1/0
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Reds will send Abbott (8-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
