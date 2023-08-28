The San Francisco Giants and Paul DeJong (.200 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .209.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 50 of 97 games this season (51.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (19.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 1 .212 AVG .600 .277 OBP .600 .356 SLG 1.200 7 XBH 1 5 HR 1 12 RBI 4 35/9 K/BB 1/0 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings