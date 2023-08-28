The New York Liberty (27-7) head into a home game against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (30-5) at Barclays Center on Monday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas fell short of victory by a final score of 78-62 versus Washington last time out. The team was led by Kelsey Plum's 21 points and Wilson's 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. With a final score of 111-76, New York defeated Minnesota the last time out. Breanna Stewart led the team (38 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 70.6 FG%, 6-8 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-120 to win)

Aces (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+100 to win)

Liberty (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-1.5)

Aces (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 173.5

173.5 When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

When it comes to points, the Aces are thriving on both offense and defense, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.2 per contest).

Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA with 34.9 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Aces have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.6 assists per game.

Las Vegas is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but it has averaged just 11.3 turnovers per game (best).

When it comes to three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Aces, who are draining 9.2 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.6% from downtown (second-best).

With 7.6 three-pointers conceded per game, Las Vegas is seventh in the WNBA. It is giving up a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they score 94.2 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 91.4 per game. On defense, they have been much better when playing at home, where they surrender 76.5 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to average 83.7 per game.

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 35.3 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 33.9, while on the road it averages 34.5 per game and allows 34.0.

The Aces average 21.8 assists per home contest, 0.5 more than their average on the road in 2023 (21.3). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (12.6). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.8).

In 2023 the Aces average 9.7 made three-pointers at home and 8.7 away, while shooting 37.9% from deep at home compared to 37.2% away.

Las Vegas concedes 1.3 fewer three-pointer when playing at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.8% in home games compared to 36.5% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 29 of the 34 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (85.3%).

The Aces are 29-5 (winning 85.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Las Vegas has 18 wins in 34 games against the spread this season.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 18-16 against the spread.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.