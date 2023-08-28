J.D. Davis vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 28 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Braves.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 67 of 119 games this year (56.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has homered in 15 games this season (12.6%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in 36 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (34.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.240
|AVG
|.252
|.320
|OBP
|.326
|.377
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|61/22
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.