J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on August 28 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Braves.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Davis has gotten a hit in 67 of 119 games this year (56.3%), including 29 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has homered in 15 games this season (12.6%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has an RBI in 36 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (34.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .240 AVG .252 .320 OBP .326 .377 SLG .436 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 61/22 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings