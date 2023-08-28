Heliot Ramos vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos has four doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .217.
- Ramos has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 19 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|5
|.273
|AVG
|.077
|.314
|OBP
|.200
|.455
|SLG
|.154
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|13/2
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (183 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (8-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
