After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos has four doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .217.

Ramos has gotten a hit in 10 of 19 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 19 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Ramos has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 5 .273 AVG .077 .314 OBP .200 .455 SLG .154 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 13/2 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings