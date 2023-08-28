The San Francisco Giants (67-63) host the Cincinnati Reds (68-64) to open a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET on Monday. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Reds a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Giants will look to Kyle Harrison against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (8-3).

Giants vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-3, 3.16 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

Harrison heads to the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 5.40, a batting average against of .357 and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.16 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.

Abbott is looking to record his ninth quality start of the season.

Abbott has 12 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Andrew Abbott vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has a collective .239 batting average, and is 23rd in the league with 1045 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 562 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.388) and are 21st in all of MLB with 142 home runs.

Abbott has pitched eight innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out six against the Giants this season.

