Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (67-63) will host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (68-64) at Oracle Park on Monday, August 28, with a start time of 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+115). The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison - SF (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (8-3, 3.16 ERA)

Giants vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 32, or 50.8%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a 23-19 record (winning 54.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 47.8%, of the 92 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 30 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Austin Slater 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

