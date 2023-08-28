How to Watch the Giants vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to take down Nick Martini and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams square off on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball with 142 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Francisco ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .388.
- The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
- San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (562 total).
- The Giants' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Giants pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.253).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Harrison (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Taijuan Walker
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-6
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|L 5-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Spencer Strider
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|W 8-5
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Jared Shuster
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Andrew Abbott
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brandon Williamson
|8/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Hunter Greene
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Yu Darvish
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
|9/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Blake Snell
