Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will try to take down Nick Martini and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams square off on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in baseball with 142 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .388.

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (562 total).

The Giants' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.253).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Harrison (0-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.

The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves W 8-5 Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres - Away - Blake Snell

