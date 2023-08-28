LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will look to get the better of Andrew Abbott, the Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher, on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +115. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +115 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 32-31 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50.8% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 23-19 (winning 54.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Giants have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 129 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-69-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-30 31-33 28-30 39-32 46-48 21-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.