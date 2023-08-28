Monday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (67-63) against the Cincinnati Reds (68-64) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Kyle Harrison to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-3) will get the nod for the Reds.

Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 32, or 50.8%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 23-19, a 54.8% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 562 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

