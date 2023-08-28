The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .255 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Slater has gotten a hit in 24 of 63 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Slater has driven in a run in 13 games this year (20.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .254 AVG .257 .376 OBP .288 .408 SLG .371 5 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 15/13 K/BB 28/3 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings