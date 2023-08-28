Austin Slater vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .255 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Slater has gotten a hit in 24 of 63 games this season (38.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Slater has driven in a run in 13 games this year (20.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 of 63 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.254
|AVG
|.257
|.376
|OBP
|.288
|.408
|SLG
|.371
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|15/13
|K/BB
|28/3
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.74 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (183 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.16 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
