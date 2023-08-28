A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and A'ja Wilson (third, 22.0) -- when the New York Liberty (27-7) host the Las Vegas Aces (30-5) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas scores an average of 92.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 80.5 New York gives up.

Las Vegas' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than New York has given up to its opponents (42.1%).

The Aces have compiled a 28-2 straight-up record in games they shoot over 42.1% from the field.

Las Vegas shoots 37.6% from beyond the arc this season. That's 3.6 percentage points higher than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.0%).

The Aces are 19-2 in games when the team hits more than 34.0% of their three-point shots.

New York and Las Vegas rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 3.1 more rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces are scoring 88.5 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 4.3 fewer points than their average for the season (92.8).

Las Vegas is allowing 82.7 points per game in its previous 10 games, compared to its season average of 80.2 points allowed.

The Aces are sinking 9.3 threes per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage in their past 10 games, compared to their season averages of 9.2 and 37.6%.

Aces Injuries