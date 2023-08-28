Find the injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (30-5), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Aces ready for their matchup with the New York Liberty (27-7) at Barclays Center on Monday, August 28 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Aces' most recent contest was a 78-62 loss to the Mystics on Saturday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.3 1.7 1.3

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson tops the Aces in scoring (22 points per game) and rebounding (9.5), and produces 1.7 assists. She also posts 1.4 steals (ninth in the league) and 2.1 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Chelsea Gray is averaging a team-high 7.2 assists per contest. And she is contributing 15 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 48.9% of her shots from the field (10th in league) and 42.2% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with 1.5 treys per contest.

Jackie Young is averaging 17.9 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 52.6% of her shots from the floor (fifth in league) and 45% from 3-point range (first in league), with 2.2 triples per game (eighth in league).

Kelsey Plum gets the Aces 18.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. She also delivers 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

The Aces get 2.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Kiah Stokes.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -1.5 173.5

