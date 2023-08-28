A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6 points per game) and A'ja Wilson (third, 22) -- when the New York Liberty (26-7) host the Las Vegas Aces (30-5) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Liberty 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 171.4

Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has 18 wins in 34 games against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has seen 19 of its 34 games hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces are the best squad in the WNBA in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.2).

Las Vegas is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (34.9) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

In terms of turnovers, the Aces are best in the league in committing them (11.3 per game). They are fifth in forcing them (13.2 per game).

In 2023 the Aces are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (9.2 per game), and best in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

Defensively, the Aces are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.6. They are sixth in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.3%.

Las Vegas attempts 35.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.4% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.6% of its shots, with 72.6% of its makes coming from there.

