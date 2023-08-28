The Las Vegas Aces (30-5) will lean on A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22.0 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.1) and the New York Liberty (27-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Aces Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-1) 174 -112 -108
BetMGM Liberty (-1.5) 173.5 -115 -105
PointsBet Liberty (-1.5) 173.5 -115 -115
Tipico Liberty (-1.5) 172.5 -130 +100

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 15-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Aces have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • New York has an ATS record of 14-16 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
  • A total of 18 out of the Liberty's 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, 19 out of the Aces' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

