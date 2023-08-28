The Las Vegas Aces (30-5) will lean on A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22.0 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.1) and the New York Liberty (27-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 15-18-0 ATS this season.

The Aces have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

New York has an ATS record of 14-16 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

A total of 18 out of the Liberty's 33 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this year, 19 out of the Aces' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

