Aces vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 28
The Las Vegas Aces (30-5) will lean on A'ja Wilson (third in WNBA, 22.0 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.1) and the New York Liberty (27-7) on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Aces Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-1)
|174
|-112
|-108
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-1.5)
|173.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-1.5)
|173.5
|-115
|-115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-1.5)
|172.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 15-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Aces have won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- New York has an ATS record of 14-16 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- A total of 18 out of the Liberty's 33 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, 19 out of the Aces' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.