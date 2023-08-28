Currently the San Francisco 49ers have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1000.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.

San Francisco found success on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers had an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last year.

When underdogs, San Francisco picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, hauling in 56 balls for 632 yards (48.6 per game).

Nick Bosa had 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +40000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

