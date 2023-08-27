Wilmer Flores vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .299 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.
- Flores has had a hit in 62 of 97 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (12.4%).
- He has scored in 40 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.286
|AVG
|.312
|.317
|OBP
|.398
|.481
|SLG
|.605
|16
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|25
|26/8
|K/BB
|24/19
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, one per game).
- Shuster (4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.00, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
