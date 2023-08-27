On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .299 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Flores has had a hit in 62 of 97 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 18.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (12.4%).

He has scored in 40 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .286 AVG .312 .317 OBP .398 .481 SLG .605 16 XBH 22 7 HR 12 23 RBI 25 26/8 K/BB 24/19 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings