Thairo Estrada vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.425) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 63 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 30 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 40 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.267
|AVG
|.279
|.306
|OBP
|.335
|.453
|SLG
|.402
|15
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|20
|41/6
|K/BB
|55/11
|7
|SB
|12
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 133 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.00 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.