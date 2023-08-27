Paul DeJong vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .211 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 50 of 96 games this year (52.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (19.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (14.6%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|45
|.053
|AVG
|.248
|.053
|OBP
|.313
|.053
|SLG
|.453
|0
|XBH
|17
|0
|HR
|8
|1
|RBI
|20
|9/0
|K/BB
|52/12
|0
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, one per game).
- Shuster makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.00 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
