Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .211 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 50 of 96 games this year (52.1%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (19.8%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (14.6%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 22.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 45 .053 AVG .248 .053 OBP .313 .053 SLG .453 0 XBH 17 0 HR 8 1 RBI 20 9/0 K/BB 52/12 0 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings