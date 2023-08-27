J.D. Davis vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (66 of 118), with at least two hits 29 times (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year (40 of 118), with two or more runs six times (5.1%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.239
|AVG
|.252
|.317
|OBP
|.326
|.378
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|35
|60/21
|K/BB
|74/21
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, one per game).
- Shuster (4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.00 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
