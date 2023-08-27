J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (66 of 118), with at least two hits 29 times (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year (40 of 118), with two or more runs six times (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .239 AVG .252 .317 OBP .326 .378 SLG .436 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 23 RBI 35 60/21 K/BB 74/21 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings