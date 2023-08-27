Heliot Ramos vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heliot Ramos -- hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos is hitting .227 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 10 of 18 games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Ramos has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.290
|AVG
|.077
|.333
|OBP
|.200
|.484
|SLG
|.154
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, one per game).
- Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.00, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
