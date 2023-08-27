Heliot Ramos -- hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves, with Jared Shuster on the hill, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos is hitting .227 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 10 of 18 games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Ramos has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 .290 AVG .077 .333 OBP .200 .484 SLG .154 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings