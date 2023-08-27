The Atlanta Braves (84-44) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the San Francisco Giants (66-63) on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves will call on Jared Shuster (4-2) against the Giants and Tristan Beck (3-2).

Giants vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 5.00 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-2, 3.34 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

Beck will take the mound to start for the Giants, his first this season.

The 27-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

In 28 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.34 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .235 against him.

Tristan Beck vs. Braves

The Braves have scored 741 total runs this season, making them MLB's best scoring offense so far this season. As a team they have a .274 batting average while hitting 243 home runs (first in the league).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

Shuster (4-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.00 and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in nine games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Shuster has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

