The Atlanta Braves (84-44) and the San Francisco Giants (66-63) will square off on Sunday, August 27 at Oracle Park, with Jared Shuster pitching for the Braves and Tristan Beck toeing the rubber for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-2, 5.00 ERA) vs Beck - SF (3-2, 3.34 ERA)

Giants vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 115 times this season and won 76, or 66.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have a 67-28 record (winning 70.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (47.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Giants had a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Slater 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.