LaMonte Wade Jr and Eddie Rosario will hit the field when the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET

San Francisco, California

Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 141 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 554 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Tristan Beck to the mound for his first start this season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Phillies L 10-4 Away Scott Alexander Aaron Nola 8/22/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Harrison Taijuan Walker 8/23/2023 Phillies W 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Michael Lorenzen 8/25/2023 Braves L 5-1 Home Logan Webb Spencer Strider 8/26/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Ryan Walker Max Fried 8/27/2023 Braves - Home Tristan Beck Jared Shuster 8/28/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Harrison Andrew Abbott 8/29/2023 Reds - Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds - Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 9/1/2023 Padres - Away - Michael Wacha

