How to Watch the Giants vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
LaMonte Wade Jr and Eddie Rosario will hit the field when the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 141 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- San Francisco has scored 554 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Tristan Beck to the mound for his first start this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 10-4
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Aaron Nola
|8/22/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Taijuan Walker
|8/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-6
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/25/2023
|Braves
|L 5-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Spencer Strider
|8/26/2023
|Braves
|L 7-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Max Fried
|8/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Tristan Beck
|Jared Shuster
|8/28/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Andrew Abbott
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brandon Williamson
|8/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Hunter Greene
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Yu Darvish
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
