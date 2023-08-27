Jared Shuster will try to shut down Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants when they play his Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at -110. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Giants vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have put together a 32-31 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, San Francisco has a 39-34 record (winning 53.4% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 52.4%.

San Francisco has played in 128 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-69-5).

The Giants have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 4-8-0 ATS.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 31-33 27-30 39-32 46-48 20-14

