Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (84-44) and the San Francisco Giants (66-63) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 27.

The probable starters are Jared Shuster (4-2) for the Braves and Tristan Beck (3-2) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (47.3%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (554 total runs).

The Giants have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule