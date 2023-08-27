Austin Slater vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Austin Slater (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .246 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- In 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Slater has an RBI in 12 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (25.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.257
|.350
|OBP
|.288
|.397
|SLG
|.371
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/11
|K/BB
|28/3
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 133 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Shuster (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
