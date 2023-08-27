On Sunday, Austin Slater (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .246 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

In 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Slater has an RBI in 12 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (25.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .235 AVG .257 .350 OBP .288 .397 SLG .371 5 XBH 4 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/11 K/BB 28/3 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings