The San Francisco 49ers right now have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +1000.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

49ers games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco found success on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers had eight wins at home last season and five away.

When underdogs, San Francisco had only one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, catching 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Nick Bosa posted 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games last year.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

